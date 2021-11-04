State Rep. Charlene Fernandez appointed by White House as Arizona Director of Rural Development

By 30 minutes ago
  • Charlene Fernandez
    Charlene Fernandez
    file photo

A state representative who serves the Yuma area announced her resignation today to accept a state leadership role with the White House.

President Joe Biden announced Charlene Fernandez, who has served as a representative in Legislative District 4, has been appointed as Arizona State Director for Rural Development. The role is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In 2014, Fernandez was elected to the Arizona House, where she served as House Minority Leader and in the state ag department’s Food and Agriculture Policy Advisory Committee.

Fernandez previously worked for former U.S. Representative Ed Pastor and Congressman Raul Grijalva as well as in the administration of former Governor Janet Napolitano.

State representative Charlene Fernandez
Charlene Fernandez

