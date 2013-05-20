© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
YRMC's New Cancer Center, Eco-Friendly Cars, and Fred DuVal for Governor

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published May 20, 2013 at 11:04 AM MST
Yuma Regional Medical Center
Yuma Regional Medical Center
Yuma Regional Medical Center
Yuma Regional Medical Center
Yuma Regional Medical Center
Fred DuVal 2014

On Arizona Edition, KAWC’s Lou Gum attends the groundbreaking for Yuma Regional Medical Center’s new Cancer Center and looks into how it will affect local cancer patients.  Also, KAWC’s Kim Johnson visits an eco-friendly car-making competition at Yuma Proving Ground…(originally aired on 05/20/13)

Arizona Edition – Democrat Fred DuVal talks to KAWC’s Lou Gum about running for governor of Arizona in 2014...(originally aired on 05/20/13)

Arizona Edition Segment B 052013 - Fred DuVal runs for governor of Arizona

ScienceYuma Proving GroundFred DuvallArizona 2014YRMC Cancer CenterEco-Friendly Car Competition
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
