YRMC's New Cancer Center, Eco-Friendly Cars, and Fred DuVal for Governor

On Arizona Edition, KAWC’s Lou Gum attends the groundbreaking for Yuma Regional Medical Center’s new Cancer Center and looks into how it will affect local cancer patients. Also, KAWC’s Kim Johnson visits an eco-friendly car-making competition at Yuma Proving Ground…(originally aired on 05/20/13)

Arizona Edition – Democrat Fred DuVal talks to KAWC’s Lou Gum about running for governor of Arizona in 2014...(originally aired on 05/20/13)