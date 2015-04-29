© 2021 KAWC
Arizona's citizen scientists to investigate outer solar system

KAWC
Published April 29, 2015 at 12:31 PM MST
AZED- Dozens of communities in the western United States stretching from Mexico to Canada, including Yuma County are participating in a cutting edge research project that aims to measure certain objects located in the outskirts of our planet’s solar system.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez reports on why Yuma is such a great location for stargazing.  In fact, the National Science Foundation has identified Yuma, Parker And Kingman as perfect locations for stargazers to help them identify objects in the outer solar system.

