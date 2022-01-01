Sundays in the Park Concerts

© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
KAWC and Border Radio, in partnership with the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, present Sundays In The Park, a series of three outdoor concerts at the Colorado River State Historic Park, 201 N 4th Avenue, beginning January 8.

Enjoy engaging, family friendly live music and Yuma’s famous winter weather on Sunday afternoons in the spacious, scenic Colorado River State Historic Park. Bring your own folding chairs, and enjoy a bite to eat from Authentic Sapore Italiano. The concerts are about an hour each, outdoors on the lush lawn surrounded by historic buildings and memorabilia.

Cost: $5 for park entrance fee

Additional parking is available at 1st Street and 2nd Avenue.

Schedule

Sunday, January 8: The Gwynn Sisters
Popular local singing sisters who are now making it big in Nashville and beyond.

Sunday, February 5: Mariachi Gadsden

Highly regarded student performing group enthusiastically keeping the Mariachi tradition alive!

Sunday, March 12: To Be Announced