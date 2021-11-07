citizen science

-
How to create a backyard oasis is the focus of a community program in Yuma. What began as an effort to help home gardeners has become a scientific…
-
Data used to drive decisions about how to manage land and wildlife in the Southwest can come from unexpected sources. Whether counting birds or hunting…
-
For more than a century, the National Audubon Society has enlisted citizen scientists across the country and abroad for a holiday bird survey. This year’s…
-
As the New Horizons spacecraft moves beyond Pluto and scientists begin to sift through the data of the historic flyby on Tuesday, a group of citizen…