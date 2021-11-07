© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage

gas prices

  • gasoline_0.jpg
    Gas Prices in Arizona
    Gas prices in Arizona increased this past week while gas prices fell in the nation overall. KAWC's Michelle Faust has the update...(originally aired…