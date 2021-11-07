© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage

Governor Brewer

  • Politics
    Governor Brewer Vetoes SB 1062
    Governor Brewer announced Wednesday evening that she had vetoed the controversial "religious freedom" bill, SB 1062. KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett…