Latinos Con Harris Walz

In this episode of Siendo Primero, Jose and Angelica interview journalists Carmen Márquez, Carmen Valencia and Cora Cervantes who are leading a major project to engage and empower the 36 million Latino voters in the United States. Their project, "El Voto Latino 2024: In Search of the 36 Million" involves traveling to Yuma, Arizona and Nevada interviewing voters, farmworkers, activists and campaign officials about what the Latino vote means for the 2024 election.Through their stories, we’ll explore how their work aims to give a stronger voice to a community often overlooked in traditional political coverage, demonstrating the vital role of journalism in shaping civic engagement. And Angie talks with a first-generation college student about her experience. She talked about what being a first-gen means to her, the challenges she’s faced like navigating college without family guidance, and how she’s found support along the way. She also had some great advice for others like her.KAWC's Victor Calderón contributed to this report.

Listen • 54:38