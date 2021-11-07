Yuma Catholic Community

-
Due to the health protection protocols put into place because of COVID-19, there will be no public Holy Week services in Catholic churches throughout the…
-
Officials with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson confirmed that a priest who once served in San Luis, Arizona passed away Friday in a vehicle collision…
-
Tucson Bishop Supports Catholics Arrested at US Capitol For Protesting Treatment of Migrant ChildrenThe bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties, has issued a statement on the treatment of migrant youths at…
-
The Leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI, cited health concerns as the reason for his announced resignation. KAWC's Michelle Faust gets…