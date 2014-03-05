Water Crisis in Williams, Arizona

Arizona Edition - Williams, Arizona implemented Level Four Water Restrictions in late February, the strictest restrictions possible. The small town is trying to conserve as much water as possible during a harsh drought. Several of the town’s five reservoirs are unusable and city officials are weighing their options. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett spoke with Williams' City Manager, Brandon Buchanan, to get a better sense of the town’s water crisis…(originally aired 03/05/14).

