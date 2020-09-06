© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Edition: YPG Under New Command

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published September 6, 2020 at 5:07 PM MST
Last year the U.S. Army's Yuma Proving Grounds celebrated its 75th-anniversary, this year it celebrates the passing of the torch, as one of the world's largest military installations welcomes a new commander, Colonel Patrick McFall III.  

Col. McFall took command July 8, replacing Col. Ross Poppenberger. McFall says he has he wasn't sure what to expect when he moved to this part of the American southwest. 

"I didn't know what to think coming out here. When I got out here I either realized I was driving up a hill or down a hill and both my wife and I's mouths were dropped with how beautiful it was," said Col. McFall. 

YPG is a military installation, but it is also a community with families, housing, and schools that expand McFall's responsibilities beyond military operations. 

" I am still taking it all in. It is a lot, but it is easy when you have good people around you and everyone is supportive," he said. "I keep saying YPG is Yuma and Yuma is YPG. It is hard to tell the difference because our workforce lives in Yuma or the outskirts of Yuma. It is just a culture inside that is awesome." 

 

In this episode of Arizona Edition, KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with the new commander about his transition to YPG and its ongoing mission to support the Army's modernization efforts.

Yuma CountyArizona Edition
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
