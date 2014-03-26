© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Christine Jones: Former Go-Daddy Exec Running for Arizona Governor's Office

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published March 26, 2014 at 6:30 PM MST
Christine Jones for Governor
Christine Jones

Arizona Edition - The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office lists nine Republican candidates for Arizona Governor this election season.  They include former Maricopa County Attorney Andrew Thomas, current Secretary of State Ken Bennett, Treasurer Doug Ducey, State Senator Al Melvin, and former California Congressman Frank Riggs.  Standing out in that kind of crowd might be difficult for some, but an Arizona attorney and former Go-Daddy executive tells KAWC's Lou Gum she may have a shot because she is not a politician…(originally aired 03/16/14).

This piece was featured in the March 26th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
