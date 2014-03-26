Christine Jones: Former Go-Daddy Exec Running for Arizona Governor's Office

Arizona Edition - The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office lists nine Republican candidates for Arizona Governor this election season. They include former Maricopa County Attorney Andrew Thomas, current Secretary of State Ken Bennett, Treasurer Doug Ducey, State Senator Al Melvin, and former California Congressman Frank Riggs. Standing out in that kind of crowd might be difficult for some, but an Arizona attorney and former Go-Daddy executive tells KAWC's Lou Gum she may have a shot because she is not a politician…(originally aired 03/16/14).

This piece was featured in the March 26th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.