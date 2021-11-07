-
A candidate for Arizona governor will be at Arizona Western College’s main campus in Yuma Wednesday.Arizona Democratic Rep. Aaron Lieberman will visit…
-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- The race for governor continues to get more crowded. On Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Aaron Lieberman of…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who has the highest name ID of any potential statewide candidate, made…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez launched his bid for governor with a request to "join us'' -- and a…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- With the declared emergency now a full year old, state lawmakers are moving to force Gov. Doug Ducey to…
-
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is launching his bid for a second term with a series of stops and interviews around the state.In Yuma Ducey spoke with KAWC…
-
Arizona House Republicans released their state budget framework Thursday. It includes a larger and quicker teacher pay raise than the one proposed by…
-
A recent change to Yuma’s Lettuce Days exposes thousands of visitors to ongoing research at a university farm. That effort has now been recognized with a…
-
Arizona Edition - Scott Smith has been given a lot of credit for his leadership as Mayor of Mesa. He’s now turned his sights on bringing that reputation…
-
Arizona Edition - Recent polls show Republicans Doug Ducey and Christine Jones leading the field of candidates seeking the nomination to be Arizona’s next…