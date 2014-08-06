Democrat Terry Goddard Running for Arizona Secretary of State

Arizona Edition - Democrat Terry Goddard has long history in Arizona politics. He was elected mayor of Phoenix four times and served two terms as the state attorney general. This election year he has his sights set on the state’s top elections job – Arizona Secretary of State. But with his history in Arizona politics, he tells KAWC's Lou Gum that he has an interesting perspective on this year’s elections, the candidates and the future of the state…(originally aired 08/06/14).

