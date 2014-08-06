Yuma's Summer Onion Crops and an Interview with Dr. Kurt Nolte

Arizona Edition - Growing onion seeds is a year-long process but it is one of the few local crops harvested in the hot summer months of June and July, and the months between planting and harvest can be treacherous for growers. Turns out, for the most part onion seeds do very well in Yuma’s summer heat. Dr. Kurt Nolte says in 2010 the Yuma area had over 500 acres of onion seed production, up from about 150 acres in 2005, making it one of the most productive areas for the crop in the western United States. One acre of onions grown for their seeds can produce up to 300 pounds of the tiny seeds. KAWC’s Kim Johnson finds out more about Yuma’s summer onion fields….(originally aired 08/06/14).

KAWC’s Kim Johnson also spoke in an extended interview with Dr. Kurt Nolte, who is the Director of the University of Arizona’s Agriculture Center…

