Kurt Nolte

-
Fifty farms in Arizona grow more than $4.5 million in vegetable seeds, according to the latest statistics from the US Department of…
-
A recent change to Yuma’s Lettuce Days exposes thousands of visitors to ongoing research at a university farm. That effort has now been recognized with a…
-
The rainfall Tuesday from tropical storm Blanca made it the second wettest day in June on record for Yuma. The daily total was 0.31 inches, according to…
-
Arizona Edition - Growing onion seeds is a year-long process but it is one of the few local crops harvested in the hot summer months of June and July, and…
-
Arizona Edition - The Southwest Agriculture, or SWAG, Summit brings together the latest in desert agricultural information and products and the growers…
-
The cost of lettuce throughout the nation could be going up thanks to a recent cold snap. From November to March, 90 percent of the leafy vegetable…
-
The seventh annual Southwest Agriculture (SWAG) Summit will take place on Thursday at Arizona Western College. KAWC's Lou Gum has details on some changes…