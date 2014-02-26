8th Annual Southwest Agriculture (SWAG) Summit

Arizona Edition - The Southwest Agriculture, or SWAG, Summit brings together the latest in desert agricultural information and products and the growers who will put them into practice. It brings innovators in technology into contact with growers who can apply it to their desert operations. The Summit works to bring knowledge and innovation to agriculture and, at the same time, continue to spread the word on the quality products grown here in the desert southwest. KAWC’s Kim Johnson has details…(originally aired 02/26/14).

