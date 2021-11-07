-
Presenting tomorrow’s agriculture technology today is one of the goals of the Southwest Ag Summit, going on this week on the Arizona Western College…
-
Southwestern agriculture experts are focused on a plant disease that threatens American lettuce fields. Researchers presented methods to combat the…
-
Arizona Edition - The Southwest Agriculture (or SWAG) Summit this year took place on the Arizona Western College campus. KAWC’s Kim Johnson reports on the…
-
The 8th Annual Southwest Agriculture Summit wrapped up Friday. The event brought together agriculture experts, farmers, and others in the Agriculture…
-
Arizona Edition - The Southwest Agriculture, or SWAG, Summit brings together the latest in desert agricultural information and products and the growers…