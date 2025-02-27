Ag leaders from Yuma and Salinas gather at 2025 Southwest Ag Summit

If you were on the Arizona Western College main Yuma campus last week, you couldn't help but notice all the multi-colored tractors and farming equipment parked there.

The 2025 Southwest Ag Summit was held Feb. 19-20 to bring ag leaders from Yuma and Salinas, Calif. as well as throughout the western U.S. to talk the latest in ag policy and see what ag technology is available now, including drones and artificial intelligence (AI).

I spoke with Steve Alameda, a member director of the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, which hosts the annual event.

