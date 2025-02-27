© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Ag leaders from Yuma and Salinas gather at 2025 Southwest Ag Summit

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 27, 2025 at 7:51 PM MST
A representative of Skysense speaks to ag leaders during field demonstrations at the Southwest Ag Summit at Arizona Western College in Yuma on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
A representative of Skysense speaks to ag leaders during field demonstrations at the Southwest Ag Summit at Arizona Western College in Yuma on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

If you were on the Arizona Western College main Yuma campus last week, you couldn't help but notice all the multi-colored tractors and farming equipment parked there.

The 2025 Southwest Ag Summit was held Feb. 19-20 to bring ag leaders from Yuma and Salinas, Calif. as well as throughout the western U.S. to talk the latest in ag policy and see what ag technology is available now, including drones and artificial intelligence (AI).

I spoke with Steve Alameda, a member director of the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, which hosts the annual event.

—-
Scroll down for our previous coverage of the Southwest Ag Summit.
News Yuma AgricultureAgriculture in YumaSouthwest Ag SummitYuma Fresh Vegetable AssociationSWAG SummitSouthwest Agriculture Summit
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
