Fontes on America's 250th, the SW Ag Summit, AHCCCS threats, The Intern Show

02:25-21:45 - Lou Gum speaks with the Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes about plans for Arizona's celebration of the U.S. Semiquincentennial, concerns about 2026 elections, and possible run for Governor.

22:40-33:15 -The Intern Show from the KAWC Student Newsroom.

34:00-49:10 - Victor Calderon speaks with Steve Alameda of the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association about themes and technology at the 19th Annual SW Ag Summit on the Yuma campus of Arizona Western College.

49:15-53:45 - Lou Gum speaks with Will Humble, former head of Arizona Department of Health Services and current Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association about the possibility that half a million state AHCCCS patients could lose their care.

