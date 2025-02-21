© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Fontes on America's 250th, the SW Ag Summit, AHCCCS threats, The Intern Show

By Lou Gum,
Victor Calderón
Published February 21, 2025 at 10:18 AM MST
00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

02:25-21:45 - Lou Gum speaks with the Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes about plans for Arizona's celebration of the U.S. Semiquincentennial, concerns about 2026 elections, and possible run for Governor.

22:40-33:15 -The Intern Show from the KAWC Student Newsroom.

34:00-49:10 - Victor Calderon speaks with Steve Alameda of the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association about themes and technology at the 19th Annual SW Ag Summit on the Yuma campus of Arizona Western College.

49:15-53:45 - Lou Gum speaks with Will Humble, former head of Arizona Department of Health Services and current Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association about the possibility that half a million state AHCCCS patients could lose their care.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

Arizona Edition Medicaid Expansionrural ArizonaArizona Secretary of State Adrian FontesSWAG Summit
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
