Southwest Ag Summit 2024 in Yuma looks to the future

The Southwest Ag Summit returned to the main Yuma campus of Arizona Western College. Organizers said it brought about 600 people including attendees and vendors from Yuma County and beyond for the 18th annual summit.

On Feb. 21, more than a dozen field demos showed the latest technology, from a laser weeder to drone technology. One company among those at the summit was one from Italy with a footprint in the U.S.

“We appreciate out business here in Yuma… this is a key market for us,” said Cameron Hill of C&M Checci & Magli Transplanters in Denver. His company was showcasing their dual 12 gold and baby compact transplanters.

“Everyone in the factory knows about Yuma, Arizona and the impact it has on the national vegetable production,” Hill told KAWC. “We’re grateful to be a part of this market and we hope to be able to continue to support growers.”

Summit leaders from the Yuma area said the event allows them a chance to discuss the latest in not only technology but also negotiations on the Colorado River.

