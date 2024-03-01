© 2024 KAWC
Southwest Ag Summit 2024 in Yuma looks to the future

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 1, 2024 at 12:12 PM MST
Cameron Hill of C&M Checci & Magli Transplanters in Denver speaks about one of his Italian company's transplanters during the Southwest Ag Summit at Arizona Western College in Yuma on Wednesday, Feb. 21.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Cameron Hill of C&M Checci & Magli Transplanters in Denver speaks about one of his Italian company's transplanters during the Southwest Ag Summit at Arizona Western College in Yuma on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The Southwest Ag Summit returned to the main Yuma campus of Arizona Western College. Organizers said it brought about 600 people including attendees and vendors from Yuma County and beyond for the 18th annual summit.

On Feb. 21, more than a dozen field demos showed the latest technology, from a laser weeder to drone technology. One company among those at the summit was one from Italy with a footprint in the U.S.

“We appreciate out business here in Yuma… this is a key market for us,” said Cameron Hill of C&M Checci & Magli Transplanters in Denver. His company was showcasing their dual 12 gold and baby compact transplanters.

“Everyone in the factory knows about Yuma, Arizona and the impact it has on the national vegetable production,” Hill told KAWC. “We’re grateful to be a part of this market and we hope to be able to continue to support growers.”

Summit leaders from the Yuma area said the event allows them a chance to discuss the latest in not only technology but also negotiations on the Colorado River.

—-

Scroll down for more coverage from KAWC on the annual Southwest Ag Summit.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
