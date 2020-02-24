© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Southwest Ag Summit Brings Ag Experts to Yuma

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published February 24, 2020 at 11:06 AM MST
Amy Karvoski of the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association previews the 2020 Sw Ag Summit taking place in Yuma February 25-27.
KAWC
Amy Karvoski previews the SW Ag Summit with KAWC's Lou Gum.
KAWC
Amy Karvoski joins KAWC's Lou Gum to talk about the 14th Annual SW Ag Summit.
KAWC

Arizona Edition

Show Number 52

The Southwest Ag Summit is February 24-27 in Yuma on the campus of Arizona Western College and at special event locations across the community.

For fourteen years the Southwest Ag Summit has brought together growers, vendors, researchers and community members to share best practices, look at the future of the industry and create connections.

Each year the Southwest Ag Summit seems to expand and this year is no different.  This year also features a special focus on families and farm traditions along with the regular schedule of informative sessions on everything from climate change to pest management.

Amy Karvoski of the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, and one of the organizers of this year’s Southwest Ag Summit, stopped by the KAWC studios to speak with KAWC's Lou Gum about this year's summit.

Be sure to check out last year's tractor gallery below.   More information about the 2020 SW Ag Summit HERE.

AgricultureSouthwest Ag SummitYuma Fresh Vegetable AssociationArizona Edition
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
