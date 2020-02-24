Southwest Ag Summit Brings Ag Experts to Yuma

Arizona Edition

Show Number 52

The Southwest Ag Summit is February 24-27 in Yuma on the campus of Arizona Western College and at special event locations across the community.

For fourteen years the Southwest Ag Summit has brought together growers, vendors, researchers and community members to share best practices, look at the future of the industry and create connections.

Each year the Southwest Ag Summit seems to expand and this year is no different. This year also features a special focus on families and farm traditions along with the regular schedule of informative sessions on everything from climate change to pest management.

Amy Karvoski of the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, and one of the organizers of this year’s Southwest Ag Summit, stopped by the KAWC studios to speak with KAWC's Lou Gum about this year's summit.

Be sure to check out last year's tractor gallery below. More information about the 2020 SW Ag Summit HERE.