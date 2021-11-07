Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association

-
Arizona EditionShow Number 52The Southwest Ag Summit is February 24-27 in Yuma on the campus of Arizona Western College and at special event locations…
-
Federal officials say the e-coli outbreak that led to the deaths of five people and sickened hundreds more is over. But the U.S. Food and Drug…
-
Water issues fill the agenda for the Arizona Town Hall meeting in Mesa Nov. 15-18.The meeting is a statewide effort to draft a report addressing water…
-
In Arizona Edition, KAWC’s Kim Johnson takes a tour of the 7th Annual Southwest Agriculture Summit. In this segment of Arizona Edition, KAWC’s Lou Gum…