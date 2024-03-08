© 2024 KAWC
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition: What the latest Farm Census shows for Arizona and the future of farming

By Lou Gum
Published March 8, 2024 at 12:00 PM MST
The latestFarm Census is out from the Department of Agriculture.

Every five years the agency releases information on the state of American agriculture by the numbers, analyzing how many famers there are and how much land is used for ag activity.

Julie Murphree is with the Arizona Farm Bureau.

We reached out to Murphree to learn more about how the Farm Census data is used, what it tells us about Arizona agriculture, and what it predicts for the future.

Murphree also shares her passion about Arizona farming and some revealing data about the productivity of Yuma growers.

