-
Southwestern agriculture experts are focused on a plant disease that threatens American lettuce fields. Researchers presented methods to combat the…
-
AZED-The Southwest Agriculture Summit held at Arizona Western College wrapped up this weekend.Agriculture leaders, researchers, scientists and farmers…
-
AZED-Farmers are exploring the benefits of drones at the Southwest Agriculture Summit in Yuma.KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez attended a demonstration held at a…
-
Arizona Edition - The Southwest Agriculture (or SWAG) Summit this year took place on the Arizona Western College campus. KAWC’s Kim Johnson reports on the…
-
The 8th Annual Southwest Agriculture Summit wrapped up Friday. The event brought together agriculture experts, farmers, and others in the Agriculture…
-
Arizona Edition - The Southwest Agriculture, or SWAG, Summit brings together the latest in desert agricultural information and products and the growers…
-
The seventh annual Southwest Agriculture (SWAG) Summit will take place on Thursday at Arizona Western College. KAWC's Lou Gum has details on some changes…