Southwest Ag Summit in its 20th year celebring Yuma agriculture

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 20, 2026 at 10:42 PM MST
Workers with Sutton Ag/Sfoggia ST9 hold a field demonstrations during the Southwest Ag Summut on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026 at Arizona Western College in Yuma.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Workers with Sutton Ag/Sfoggia ST9 hold a field demonstrations during the Southwest Ag Summut on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026 at Arizona Western College in Yuma.

It’s that time of year again when multicolored tractors took over the Arizona Western College main campus in Yuma.

The Southwest Ag Summit held this past week is now in its 20th year. It’s a chance for agricultural industry leaders from Yuma and beyond to meet up to talk the latest in ag technology and challenges including water and labor.

Ag leaders met Wednesday and Thursday at AWC. They attended field demonstrations and breakout sessions on topics including the Colorado River and food safety.

"Ag tech is booming," said Mike Pasquinelli, president of the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, one of the agencies behind the Summit. "There's so much explosion that we have from thinning to weeding to spray application drones. We're working on automation in harvesting as well."

Ag leaders from Yuma meet here with leaders at the state and national level.

"This is just a great place for everyone wto get together," said Paul Brierley, director for the Arizona Department of Agriculture. "They learn about what the latest techonology is. They talk about issues. Water is going to be talked about a lot."

Last week, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced it’s moving forward on operating guidelines for Colorado River reservoirs by Oct. 1. While the seven Basin States including Arizona have not reached full consensus on an operating framework, Interior officials say they cannot delay action.

They say meeting the deadline is essential to ensure certainty and stability for the Colorado River system beyond this year.

"We're willing to talk... in an effort to reach an agreement," Clint Chandler, deputy director for the Arizona Department of Water Resources, told KAWC.

The 2026 Southwest Ag Summit concluded Thursday night with the annual Harvest Dinner.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
