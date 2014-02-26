© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Politics

AARP-Arizona's Priorities

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published February 26, 2014 at 6:00 PM MST

Arizona Edition - The American Association of Retired Persons is one of the most influential and vocal organizations in the nation.  In part because it represents a growing population of people who, ideally, have put a lifetime of work and career behind them to enjoy life at a more leisurely pace.  But today’s retired aren’t disengaged from the realities of politics and social policy.  And while the national organization of AARP concentrates on Congress and Presidential priorities, state chapters focus on state leadership in much the same way.

Last month, AARP-Arizona released a list of priorities it says should get some traction in the Arizona legislature.  The issues range from concerns over the state retirement system to worry over predatory loans that can victimize a vulnerable population. 

To find out more, KAWC's Lou Gum spoke with Steven Jennings, AARP-Arizona’s Associate Director of Advocacy and Virginia Brant, Volunteer Chair of AARP Arizona’s Advocacy Network.  Topping the list of AARP Arizona’s advocacy priorities is protecting retirement incomes…(originally aired 02/26/14).

This piece was featured in the February 26th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.

Tags

PoliticsAARP ArizonaAARPSteven JenningsVirginia Brant
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content