Artist Turner G. Davis Displays Work at AWC Art Gallery

Arizona Edition - The Arizona Western College Art Gallery is a little known treasure for area art lovers. This academic year they’ve hosted a tribute exhibition to Frida Kahlo by artist Pam Drapala, displayed the works of AWC students and teachers and highlighted Arizona artists like Chuck Hitner. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett took a walk through the current exhibition of the works of artist Turner G. Davis with AWC Art Professor Billy Blomquist before meeting with Davis himself to discuss his process and his work…(originally aired 02/26/14).

This piece was featured in the February 26th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.