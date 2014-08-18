© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage

Barry Hess: Libertarian Candidate for Governor

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 18, 2014 at 3:19 PM MST

Arizona Edition – Candidate for Arizona Governor and Libertarian Barry Hess has never held political office but he is no stranger to political campaigns. He has run for Arizona Governor before, as well as the U.S. Senate, and he sought the Libertarian nomination for U.S. President in 2000.

Since 2008 the number of registered libertarians in Arizona has risen by almost 12 percent.  Even so, state Republicans tried to keep him off the ballot for Arizona Governor this year.  In June, a court case seeking to block Hess was dismissed.  And just last year the Arizona Legislature would have made it virtually impossible for a Libertarian to get on the state’s ballot, but a push to take the initiative to voters led legislators to withdraw their own bill.

KAWC’s Lou Gum asks why, after all the wrangling, Hess would want to run for Arizona Governor…(originally aired 08/13/14).

This piece was featured in the August 18th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Tags

Arizona 2014Barry HessLibertarianLibertarian Candidate for Arizona GovernorArizona Governor's Office
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content