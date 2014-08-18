Barry Hess: Libertarian Candidate for Governor

Arizona Edition – Candidate for Arizona Governor and Libertarian Barry Hess has never held political office but he is no stranger to political campaigns. He has run for Arizona Governor before, as well as the U.S. Senate, and he sought the Libertarian nomination for U.S. President in 2000.

Since 2008 the number of registered libertarians in Arizona has risen by almost 12 percent. Even so, state Republicans tried to keep him off the ballot for Arizona Governor this year. In June, a court case seeking to block Hess was dismissed. And just last year the Arizona Legislature would have made it virtually impossible for a Libertarian to get on the state’s ballot, but a push to take the initiative to voters led legislators to withdraw their own bill.

KAWC’s Lou Gum asks why, after all the wrangling, Hess would want to run for Arizona Governor…(originally aired 08/13/14).

