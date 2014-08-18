Gubernatorial Candidate Scott Smith Endorsed by Governor Jan Brewer

Arizona Edition – With just days until Primary Election day—Governor Jan Brewer is traveling with Former Mesa Mayor Scott Smith to round up votes.

Brewer’s endorsement of Smith is expected to give him a boost of momentum going as the August 26th primary approaches.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez attended a luncheon event in downtown Yuma Wednesday where Governor Brewer, Scott Smith and other chosen candidates were introduced to voters…(originally aired 08/14/14).

