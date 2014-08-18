© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Gubernatorial Candidate Scott Smith Endorsed by Governor Jan Brewer

KAWC
Published August 18, 2014 at 3:28 PM MST

Arizona Edition – With just days until Primary Election day—Governor Jan Brewer is traveling with Former Mesa Mayor Scott Smith to round up votes.

Brewer’s endorsement of Smith is expected to give him a boost of momentum going as the August 26th primary approaches.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez attended a luncheon event in downtown Yuma Wednesday where Governor Brewer, Scott Smith and other chosen candidates were introduced to voters…(originally aired 08/14/14).

This piece was featured in the August 18th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

