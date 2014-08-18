Justin Pierce: Republican Candidate for Arizona Secretary of State

Arizona Edition – For the last several months, KAWC has been talking to candidates for statewide office as the August 26th primary approaches.

In this piece, we hear from Republican Justin Pierce. The two-term State Representative is in a tight primary battle with Michele Reagan, who we spoke to earlier this month, and Arizona businessman Wil Cardon. KAWC’s Lou Gum asked Pierce what attracted him to the Secretary of State position…(originally aired 08/14/14).

This piece was featured in the August 18th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.