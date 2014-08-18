© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Justin Pierce: Republican Candidate for Arizona Secretary of State

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 18, 2014 at 3:32 PM MST

Arizona Edition – For the last several months, KAWC has been talking to candidates for statewide office as the August 26th primary approaches.

In this piece, we hear from Republican Justin Pierce.  The two-term State Representative is in a tight primary battle with Michele Reagan, who we spoke to earlier this month, and Arizona businessman Wil Cardon.  KAWC’s Lou Gum asked Pierce what attracted him to the Secretary of State position…(originally aired 08/14/14).

This piece was featured in the August 18th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Arizona 2014Arizona Secretary of StateJustin Pierce
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
