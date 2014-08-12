© 2021 KAWC
Michele Reagan: Republican Candidate for Arizona Secretary of State

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 12, 2014 at 1:23 PM MST
Vote Reagan 2014
Michele Reagan, Republican Candidate for Arizona Secretary of State

Arizona Edition - We’ve been talking with candidates for state office.  In this interview, we hear from Republican for Arizona Secretary of State, Michele Reagan.  Reagan is in a tight primary race with Justin Pierce and Wil Cardon.  But she says the state’s top elections job is important to her…(originally aired 08/12/14).

This piece was featured in the August 12th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
