The Cocopah Tribal Police Department Cadet Program Keeping Kids out of Trouble

Arizona Edition - The number of Cocopah children participating in a youth outreach program is on the rise. The Cocopah Tribal Police Department’s cadet program aims at keeping kids out of trouble, especially during summer vacation. The youth program teaches Cocopah students basic life skills and offers fun family-oriented activities. KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez met up with the students at a ranch in Yuma County where they had a chance to learn basic horseback riding skills and compassion for animals...(originally aired 08/12/14).

