Saddles of Joy: Founder Barbara Tomlinson on the Therapy of Horseback Riding

In this segment of Arizona Edition, we hear from Barbara Tomlinson, the founder of Saddles of Joy, a non-profit organization in Yuma that provides an equine therapeutic riding program for special needs children and their families.

Tomlinson says the organization was founded after many years of pain and sorrow in her life. She says her own child began to come apart emotionally around the age of twelve. She vowed that no other child would suffer alone and found a good companion for children like hers in horses. KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez reports…(originally aired 08/11/14.)

