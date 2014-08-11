© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Felecia Rotellini: Democratic Candidate for Arizona Attorney General

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 11, 2014 at 3:05 PM MST
Felecia Rotellini for Arizona Attorney General
Felecia Rotellini, Democratic Candidate for AZ Attorney General

Arizona Edition - Two Republicans and one Democrat are currently in the race for Arizona Attorney General.  Incumbent Tom Horne and Mark Brnovich are facing off and voters will choose which of them will face Democrat Felecia Rotellini in November.

This is Rotellini’s second run to be the state’s top legal watchdog.  She tells KAWC her experience sets her above the other candidates…(originally aired 08/11/14).

This piece originally aired during the August 11th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Lou Gum
