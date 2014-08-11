Felecia Rotellini: Democratic Candidate for Arizona Attorney General

Arizona Edition - Two Republicans and one Democrat are currently in the race for Arizona Attorney General. Incumbent Tom Horne and Mark Brnovich are facing off and voters will choose which of them will face Democrat Felecia Rotellini in November.

This is Rotellini’s second run to be the state’s top legal watchdog. She tells KAWC her experience sets her above the other candidates…(originally aired 08/11/14).

