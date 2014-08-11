Joint Technical Education District to Appear on November Ballot

Arizona Edition - A JTED, or Joint Technical Education District, is an educational district providing vocational classes for high school students. There are thirteen JTEDs in the state of Arizona, serving every county in the state except Yuma County.

After several years of trying to start up a JTED, the Yuma efforts finally paid off when the Arizona State Education Board approved a start-up plan for the county. Now, community leaders are trying to raise awareness in the community because funding the JTED will have to be approved by voters on the November ballot. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett attended a meeting to get a closer look at the organizational efforts…(originally aired 08/11/14.)

