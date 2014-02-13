Yuma County Educators Plan for a Vocational School District

Arizona Edition - Yuma, Arizona has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country; preliminary numbers by the Bureau of Labor Statistics mark Yuma’s unemployment at twenty-7-point-1-percent. In the past, some local experts have pointed to an un-skilled labor force as one of the reasons for the high number. Recently Yuma County’s high school district governing boards came together to present what could be a partial solution: a plan to create a vocational school district in the county. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett attended one of the planning meetings on a Yuma JTED Program…(originally aired 02/12/14).

