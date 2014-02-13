© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Work Story: Professor Adam Ekins on Political Debate in the Classroom

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published February 13, 2014 at 2:41 PM MST
AdamEkins_0.JPG
AWC Photo Services
/
Arizona Western College

Arizona Edition - Adam Ekins is a 35-year-old Professor of Political Science at Arizona Western College.  Ekins grew up in Northern California and attended the University of San Diego for his graduate degree.  His father was also a college professor, which is part of the reason he chose to go into teaching.  Ekins currently lives with his wife in El Centro and commutes to Yuma to teach at AWC.  In this installment of Work Stories, Ekins discusses the emotional and logical aspects of politics as a classroom topic...(originally aired 02/12/14).

