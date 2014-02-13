Voter Registration Controversy in Kansas and Arizona

Arizona Edition - On Tuesday a federal judge in Washington, DC heard oral arguments in a case concerning proof of citizenship and voter registration. Kansas and Arizona want to include the stricter requirement for voters registering in those states using the federal registration form. In June the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Arizona could not refuse to use the federal form. But the ruling led to another suit against the Election Assistance Commission to change the federal form. The EAC declined.

Jonathon Brater is an attorney at the Brennan Center for Justice, representing the League of Women Voters who joined the lawsuit in the case against Arizona and Kansas. KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke with him after court proceedings late Tuesday…(originally aired 02/12/14).

