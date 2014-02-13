© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Voter Registration Controversy in Kansas and Arizona

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published February 13, 2014 at 2:33 PM MST
vote.jpg

Arizona Edition - On Tuesday a federal judge in Washington, DC heard oral arguments in a case concerning proof of citizenship and voter registration.  Kansas and Arizona want to include the stricter requirement for voters registering in those states using the federal registration form.  In June the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Arizona could not refuse to use the federal form.  But the ruling led to another suit against the Election Assistance Commission to change the federal form.  The EAC declined. 

Jonathon Brater is an attorney at the Brennan Center for Justice, representing the League of Women Voters who joined the lawsuit in the case against Arizona and Kansas.  KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke with him after court proceedings late Tuesday…(originally aired 02/12/14).

This piece was featured in the February 12th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
