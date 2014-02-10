© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Work Stories

Work Story: Professor Dale and the Wildfire near Pepperdine University

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published February 10, 2014 at 9:25 AM MST

Arizona Edition - Kenneth Dale, Jr. is a Professor of History and the coach of men's and women's soccer at Arizona Western College.  Professor Dale is originally from Tucson and attended Arizona State University before coaching women's soccer at Pepperdine University in California.  This month on Work Stories, we are talking to professors about interesting stories from their profession and here Coach Dale tells the story of a wildfire that threatened Pepperdine's campus...(originally aired 02/05/14).

This piece was featured in the February 5th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show, as well as other Work Stories from the Professor  series, can be found below in the related content section.

Tags

Work StoriesArizona Western CollegeKenny DalePepperdine University
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content