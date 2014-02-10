Work Story: Professor Dale and the Wildfire near Pepperdine University

Arizona Edition - Kenneth Dale, Jr. is a Professor of History and the coach of men's and women's soccer at Arizona Western College. Professor Dale is originally from Tucson and attended Arizona State University before coaching women's soccer at Pepperdine University in California. This month on Work Stories, we are talking to professors about interesting stories from their profession and here Coach Dale tells the story of a wildfire that threatened Pepperdine's campus...(originally aired 02/05/14).

