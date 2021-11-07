-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- A coalition of groups is challenging two new laws approved earlier this year by the Republican…
-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- Arizona is going to get to keep its laws against "ballot harvesting'' and saying that only votes cast…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is pretty much telling Senate President Karen…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Former Attorney General Terry Goddard is making a third -- and, he hopes, finally successful -- pitch to…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday signed controversial legislation that will allow some people to be removed…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Arizona is not going to get more representation in Washington.And one political demographer said it may…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- The Arizona Supreme Court has once again slapped down efforts by lawmakers to tell Tucson -- and all the…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- The Democratic National Committee and its allies are asking a federal appeals court to void a…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Raising the specter of Mark Zuckerberg influencing who holds office in Arizona, Republican lawmakers…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- The question of whether Arizona gets to keep its ban on "ballot harvesting'' could turn on whether a…