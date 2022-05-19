The Field: Fontes on Secretary of State Run and the Mission of the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission

This week on The Field from KAWC we hear from a former U-S Marine and Arizona Western College alumnus who wants to take charge of the state’s election system.

Adrian Fontes was Maricopa County Recorder for the 2020 elections. He talks about the fallout from an audit of that vote and discusses his vision for fair and safe elections in Arizona in the future.

Also, you may know them as the folks who organize Arizona’s pre-election debates, but the Arizona Clean Elections Commission does a lot of truly important work that gets far less attention. We'll speak with executive director, Tom Collins about the organization and its goals for 2022.

Plus, we’ll take a closer look at key policy plans recently released by two gubernatorial hopefuls. One addresses education funding, the other is focused on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Finally, questions about yard signs in the campaign season? We explore the regulations around campaign signs.