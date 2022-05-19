© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
The Field: Fontes on Secretary of State Run and the Mission of the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission

Published May 19, 2022 at 9:50 AM MST
This week on The Field from KAWC we hear from a former U-S Marine and Arizona Western College alumnus who wants to take charge of the state’s election system.

Adrian Fontes was Maricopa County Recorder for the 2020 elections. He talks about the fallout from an audit of that vote and discusses his vision for fair and safe elections in Arizona in the future.

Also, you may know them as the folks who organize Arizona’s pre-election debates, but the Arizona Clean Elections Commission does a lot of truly important work that gets far less attention. We'll speak with executive director, Tom Collins about the organization and its goals for 2022.

Plus, we’ll take a closer look at key policy plans recently released by two gubernatorial hopefuls. One addresses education funding, the other is focused on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Finally, questions about yard signs in the campaign season? We explore the regulations around campaign signs.

The Field from KAWC Arizona Secretary of StateArizona primaryElections
Lisa Sturgis
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
