Work Stories: Firefighter Robert Rillamas

She's there with her family, standing. We make eye contact and she just comes right at me, starts crying, says, 'Thank you; I really appreciate everything you did for me.'

On this installment of Arizona Edition's Work Stories series, we hear from Interim Fire Captain and Paramedic Robert Rillamas. 36-year-old Rillamas has been in fire service since 1996. Here, he talks about one of the first EMS patients he had…

