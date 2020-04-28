© 2021 KAWC
COVID-19 Coverage

Watch New Orleans Musicians Perform A Socially Distanced Funeral Song

Jazz At Lincoln Center | By Colin Marshall
Published April 28, 2020 at 6:22 AM MST

Relative to other states, Louisiana experienced an early spike in COVID-19 cases and on March 16, the city of New Orleans issued social distancing guidelines that advised against gatherings of more than 10 people. That included funerals. When a few names on the deceased list hit close to home, Brass-a-Holics bandleader Winston "Trombone" Turner felt they needed to be honored like they would have been, ordinarily — with music. So, in a moment when so many are offering what they can for the common good, Turner picked up his horn and called a few friends to record a performance of "I'll Fly Away" in City Park. It's a song played at almost every traditional New Orleans funeral that allows the congregation to celebrate the passing of a soul from one life to the next.

Set List

  • "I'll Fly Away" (Albert E. Brumley)

    • Musicians

    Emeka Dibia (Mecca Notes): voice; Winston Turner: trombone; Tannon "Fish" Williams: trumpet

    Credits

    Producer: Colin Marshall; Post-Production Audio: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Brett Gardner and Armon Dauphine (Dauphintales); Thumbnail image: Armon Dauphin; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Senior Producers: Colin Marshall and Katie Simon; Executive Producers: Gabrielle Armand and Anya Grundman; Senior Director of NPR Music: Lauren Onkey.

