Learn to live more sustainably with this podcast playlist

As world leaders and activists get ready to kick off the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday, it's clear that governmental and institutional change is essential to changing the trajectory and averting the worst effects of the climate crisis.

Many of us are anxious about climate change, and that's understandable. While no one person can solve this global issue, there are some things that we, as individuals, can play a role in.

If you're not sure where to start or are looking for some inspiration, here's a Life Kit playlist with some of our favorite sustainability episodes.

When you're feeling anxious

If anxiety creeps in when you think about climate change, know that you're not alone. It's actually a normal response these days. Those feelings aren't likely to go away, but these episodes can help you manage your response for decades to come, and learn how to talk to your kids about the topic.

When you're at home

From finding ways to cut your own carbon emissions to rethinking the role of fast fashion in your life, these episodes will get you in the mindset to take a look around your own space and see how you can make an impact by changing your habits.

And for when you're heading out, we included one of our favorite episodes on how to start biking and leave your car behind.

When you're in the kitchen

The kitchen is technically part of your home, but it's also one specific place that offers lots of opportunities to build more sustainable habits. Any of these episodes are a good place to start. The big thing is to just get started!

We'd love to hear from you. If you have a good life hack, leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org. Your tip could appear in an upcoming episode.

If you love Life Kit and want more, subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.