Arizona Governor Doug Ducey Visits Border Fence in Yuma County (Photo Gallery)
1 of 11 — Ducey Group photo.jpg
Governor Doug Ducey was in Yuma County Thursday to tout the semi-permanent fencing the state of Arizona installed in gaps along the Mexico border. The governor's press conference was held in front of a section of border fencing plugged in by shipping containers, seen behind Ducey.
Chris McDaniel/KAWC
2 of 11 — Ducey Group Photo 2.jpg
Several prominent officials and members of law enforcement joined Governor Doug Ducey for his press conference on Thursday.
Chris McDaniel/KAWC
3 of 11 — Wilmot 2.jpg
During the Conference, Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot, said closing the gaps in the border fencing has forced drug smugglers and illegal immigrants to funnel to other areas where there is still no fencing, such as in East County south of Wellton. He said politics need to be removed from law enforcement so that efforts to secure the border can proceed.
4 of 11 — Ducey Smug.jpg
Arizona Governor, Doug Ducey (R).
Chris McDaniel/KAWC
5 of 11 — Ducey and Victor over the shoulder.jpg
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey responds to a question from KAWC's Victor Calderon during Thursday's press conference at the border.
Chris McDaniel/KAWC
6 of 11 — Ducey and Nicholls.jpg
During his press conference in Yuma County Thursday, Arizona Governor, Doug Ducey, said part of the reason to shore up the border with makeshift fencing was to help stem the tide of fentanyl. He did not provide hard data on whether the fences have actually deterred drug smuggling operations, when pressed by reporters.
Chris McDaniel/KAWC
7 of 11 — Container Wall Generic.jpg
The state of Arizona has filled in several gaps in the border fence with Mexico in Yuma County with shipping containers, seen here.
Chris McDaniel/KAWC
8 of 11 — Ducey , Lines and Nichols.jpg
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) held a press conference in Yuma County Thursday to tout the makeshift barriers erected by state contractors over the summer along the international border with Mexico. The barriers consist of double stacked shipping containers topped with barbed wire. At left is Yuma county Supervisor, Jonathan Lines. At Right is city of Yuma Mayor, Doug Nicholls.
Chris McDaniel/KAWC
9 of 11 — Ducey and Border Fence.jpg
Arizona Governor, Doug Ducey, says the makeshift fencing installed by the state of Arizona along several gaps at the Mexico border will remain in place until the federal government acts to erect permanent steel fencing -- such as that seen behind him here.
Chris McDaniel/KAWC
10 of 11 — Border Fencing.jpg
A semi-truck hauls steel fencing to a storage area along the border fence with Mexico on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The permanent fencing was not placed in several gaps along the border fence, which were filled in with shipping containers by contractors working for the state of Arizona.
Chris McDaniel/KAWC
11 of 11 — AZ Nat Guard Lady.jpg
Major General Kerry Muehlenbeck, Adjutant General of Arizona and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, which is responsible for managing the day-to-day activities of Arizona's Army and Air National Guard, speaks about state led efforts to fill in gaps in the border wall.
Chris McDaniel/KAWC
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Thursday held a Press Conference in front of temporary fencing at the International Border with Mexico.