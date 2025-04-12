U.S. and Iran conduct first round of nuclear talks

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Today, the U.S. and Iran launched a new effort to negotiate a deal to scale back Iran's nuclear program. In his first term, President Trump pulled the U.S. out of an existing nuclear agreement with Iran and now believes he can negotiate a better one. For more, we are joined by NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre. Hey, Greg.

GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Hey, Scott.

DETROW: So what do we know about this initial round of talks today?

MYRE: So the two sides held talks for more than two hours in Oman's capital, Muscat, and the discussions were mediated by Oman. Now, this was just a get-acquainted session. The sides are laying out some basics, a framework for the talks. And we know the key issues here. What will the limits be on Iran's nuclear program? And to what extent will Iran get relief from the tough sanctions imposed by the U.S.?

But the mere fact that they met is certainly something unusual. And the White House called the talks, quote, "positive and constructive." Iran struck a similar tone, and they agreed to meet again in a week.

DETROW: Let's try to sort out one possible gap between the sides. Iran called these indirect talks. The Trump administration called them direct talks. Which one is it?

MYRE: Well, Scott, both, it seems.

DETROW: OK.

MYRE: The two sides were physically apart at this Oman government compound, and Oman's foreign minister shuttled between them, so indirect talks. But at the end of the session, the leaders of the two delegations met and spoke briefly. We're talking about Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, and Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi. So it was also direct negotiations or at least something both sides can live with.

DETROW: Let's rewind a decade, Greg. The U.S. and Iran reach this nuclear agreement in 2015 under President Obama. Trump comes into office the first time around, says it was a bad deal, pulls out in 2018. How would this deal be different?

MYRE: Yeah, that's the key question. Since Trump was so dismissive of that earlier agreement, he'll want one that he can present as much better. But the world has changed. Iran has now enriched uranium to a much higher level, about 60% purity. Not quite the level needed for a nuclear weapon, which is around 90% purity, but close to it - something they could get to pretty quickly. The U.S. will have to win concessions just to get back to the point where we were in 2018 when Trump unilaterally withdrew.

Meanwhile, Iran is vulnerable right now. Its economy is very weak. Its military suffered setbacks last year in missile exchanges with Israel. So it could be more willing to make compromises. Iran says it wants to keep the talks narrowly focused on the nuclear program. Trump and his team have spoken of broader goals - for example, ending Iran's support of proxy groups in the region.

DETROW: How do these negotiations with Iran fit with Trump's broader goals in the Middle East right now?

MYRE: So Trump has been very clear that he wants to avoid endless conflict in the Middle East. And a nuclear deal with Iran would certainly meet that goal, should certainly ease the tensions. But at the same time, Trump has been ramping up U.S. military involvement in the Middle East. Today, in fact, marks four weeks since the U.S. began a daily bombing campaign against the Houthis in Yemen, a group that Iran supports. And the presence of an American aircraft carrier in the Red Sea off Yemen and a - powerful B-2 bombers on an island in the Indian Ocean not that far away is also seen as a warning to nearby Iran.

Most analysts believe Trump is unlikely to resort to force at this stage. They point to these nuclear discussions. But the president keeps warning that if negotiations don't succeed, military force remains an option.

DETROW: That is NPR's Greg Myre. Greg, thanks so much.

MYRE: Sure thing, Scott.

