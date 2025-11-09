Social divisions are making Americans feel stressed and lonely

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Living in a polarized society is taking a toll on Americans' mental health. That's according to the latest results of an annual survey by the American Psychological Association. More than 60% of adults who responded to the survey say that divisions in society are a major source of stress for them. NPR's health correspondent Rhitu Chatterjee is here to tell us more. Hi, Rhitu.

RHITU CHATTERJEE, BYLINE: Hey, Ayesha.

RASCOE: What else did this survey find?

CHATTERJEE: The survey also uncovered a perhaps deeper emotional crisis in the country, which is increasingly being recognized as a major public health issue, and that's loneliness and social isolation. Half or more of the respondents say that they feel isolated from others. They feel left out and lack companionship. And interestingly, you know, those who said that they are stressed by societal divisions in the country are more likely to report feeling lonely and disconnected than those who say they aren't stressed out by how divided the country is right now. Here's psychologist Vaile Wright with the American Psychological Association.

VAILE WRIGHT: It's almost like a double whammy. If you feel like you are being personally impacted by the level of social divisiveness in the country, then there seems to be some degree of which you also feel like you cannot reach out to others and address this sense of disconnection and the sense of loneliness.

CHATTERJEE: And studies show that loneliness and isolation do take a toll on one's mental health.

RASCOE: Can you say more about the implications for mental health? Did the survey look into that as well?

CHATTERJEE: Yes, it did. And respondents who reported feelings of loneliness and isolation were also more likely to say they've adopted some bad coping behaviors, according to Wright.

WRIGHT: Canceling social plans, having difficulty planning for the future, having difficulty making decisions, not taking care of themselves. And even more starkly, not taking care of responsibilities, whether at work, at home or with their families.

CHATTERJEE: And, you know, Wright says that both high levels of stress and social isolation are linked to physical and mental health symptoms.

WRIGHT: That can look like headaches, fatigue, stomach problems, as well as increased levels of depression and anxiety.

CHATTERJEE: And all of this has been well-documented by previous research.

RASCOE: Well, is there anything in the survey results that offers a glimmer of hope or insight into what people can do to feel more connected to others?

CHATTERJEE: I'm so glad you asked that. Wright says that every year, when they do the survey, they also ask respondents whether they can have a positive impact on their own lives.

WRIGHT: Inevitably, everyone says yes. Yes, that they can. Yes, that they do have the ability to make things better for themselves and that they see a bright future for themselves. And I always think that that is such a quintessential, hopeful fact that we need to hold on to.

CHATTERJEE: And she says that's particularly important when so much feels out of our control, which brings me to the other part of your question about what people can do to feel more connected. And Wright says focusing on things that one can control is key. So, you know, we may not be able to bridge political divides, but we can call or text a loved one we haven't seen or heard from for a while, or do something nice for friends, family, neighbors or maybe volunteer at an organization whose values align with our own so we can contribute to our communities in a positive way. And all of these things, Wright says, can really chip away at that sense of disconnection.

RASCOE: That's NPR's health correspondent Rhitu Chatterjee. Thank you so much for stopping by.

