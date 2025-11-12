Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva sworn in after 50-day delay

Adelita Grijalva officially became the first Latina to serve Arizona in Congress when she was sworn in Wednesday, putting an end to a 50-day delay.

Grijalva won a special election in Arizona's Congressional District 7, which includes part of Yuma, Somerton and San Luis, on Sept. 23.

Since then, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson had delayed her swearing in, saying he could not do so during the federal government shutdown. Grijalva said it was because she will be the deciding signature on a discharge petition to release the Epstein files.

The House voted Wednesday to end the shutdown. The files are related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Grijalva's swearing in means the district will finally have representation in Congress since the passing of her father the late Congressman Raúl Grijalva, who served the district for more than 20 years until this past March.

Congresswoman Grijalva addressed the House floor, saying “I rise today, the proud granddaughter of a bracero – a hard-working Mexican immigrant who came to this country with hope for a better life. And I stand as the proud daughter of a U.S. Congressman – a man who spent his entire life fighting for justice, equity and dignity for the most vulnerable. From working as a vaquero, to serving in Congress in just a single generation – that is the promise of this country.”

Grijalva also gave remarks in Spanish “Este momento es histórico para nuestra comunidad. Es un honor ser la primera latina en representar Arizona en el Congreso y les aseguro que aunque soy la primera, no seré la última.” ("This is a historic moment for our community. It is an honor to be the first Latina to represent Arizona in Congress and I assure you that although I am the first, I will not be the last.”

Rep. Grijalva had some words for Speaker Johnson, who U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego has said was not swearing her in to protect pedophiles. Grijalva said "this is an abuse of power. One individual should not be able to unilaterally obstruct the swearing-in of a duly elected Member of Congress for political reasons.”

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more on the vote to end the federal government shutdown and Congresswoman Grijalva.