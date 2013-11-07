Alberto Rios, Arizona's First Poet Laureate

Governor Jan Brewer named poet and Regents Professor Alberto Rios Arizona’s inaugural Poet Laureate.

That made Arizona the 43rd state to enact a law to establish a poet laureate.

Rios’ works include 10 books of poetry, 3 books of stories, and a memoir of his upbringing in Nogales.

In the Governor’s announcement, she said Rios, professor of English at Arizona State University, will be the champion of American poetry throughout the state.

Rios tells KAWC’s Michelle Faust that the designation as poet laureate is an honor, but he’s been championing poetry for many years…